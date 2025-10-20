Akwa Ibom hosts agribusiness roundtable to boost non-oil exports

Akwa Ibom State is set to host a two-day agribusiness roundtable aimed at repositioning the state and Nigeria for non-oil export opportunities through climate-smart and value-added agriculture.

The conference, scheduled for October 26–27, 2025, will bring together stakeholders from India, the United States and other countries to explore how Nigeria can meet international trade standards and benefit from emerging global markets, especially in agricultural exports.

Organisers, the Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro Industry Development Initiative (NAADI), said the event will focus on transitioning from raw produce exports to processed, traceable and premium-quality agricultural products that meet the European Union’s new export requirements.

South-South Coordinator of NAADI, Mr Howard Usen, told journalists in Uyo that one of the major outcomes of the conference will be the groundbreaking of the Centre for Innovative and Sustainable Agriculture (CISA), a facility designed to process, grade and prepare farm produce for export.

He said the initiative aligns with global demands for transparency in agricultural inputs, organic certification and traceability, which are now prerequisites for exporting to EU markets.

Usen also announced the unveiling of Nigeria’s first Climate-Smart Village, developed in partnership with Agro Green Dynamics Ltd., to support higher yields and sustainable production using organic soil-enhancing technology.

According to him, the forum will also examine how private organisations can tap into the state’s agricultural development agenda without depending solely on government funding, and how farmers can earn premium prices by meeting international standards.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Nuru, are billed to attend, while Governor Umo Eno is expected to declare the conference open.

Delegates will review success stories from countries like India, which recently produced a rice surplus that reshaped global markets, and discuss how Nigeria can replicate such export competitiveness.

Other activities include workshops, agro-tourism promotion, signing of export-focused Memoranda of Understanding and presentation of the Agriculture-Friendly Governor of the Year award.

Organisers said the initiative is aimed at positioning Akwa Ibom as a leading hub for non-oil exports, boosting foreign exchange earnings and strengthening the state’s agricultural economy.

