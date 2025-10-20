Senator Nwoko calls for stricter travel oversight from NIS, embassies

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has called on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to develop stronger measures to prevent desperate Nigerians from embarking on dangerous journeys that often lead to tragedy and tarnish the country’s image.

Senator Nwoko made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

He said, “The reason many Nigerians end up in foreign prisons lies in the failure of the NIS and most especially the Nigerian embassies not carrying out due diligence on those traveling abroad.”

According to him, while many Nigerians seek greener pastures abroad, some travel without genuine intentions or clear plans.

“Some travel because they are desperate to make money by all means, irrespective of the kind of jobs secured. Some don’t even have any blueprint of their going out of Nigeria, but they’ve already concluded in their hearts that it’s a way. These are the automatic destitutes and miscreants found in foreign prisons and sometimes constituting a nuisance in foreign nations because they carry the ‘anyway is a way’ mentality.”

The lawmaker emphasised that the NIS and Nigerian embassies must be deliberate in verifying the authenticity of those seeking to travel abroad.

“This has nothing to do with freedom of movement restriction. Still, due diligence is not only to protect the lives of the citizens but also to protect the integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria as an independent nation,” he said.

He added that there must be a balance between protecting citizens and upholding freedom of movement.

“Respecting individual freedom of movement must not go against the legal ethics of human freedom of movement,” he stated.

Nwoko urged stronger cooperation among Nigerian authorities, host countries, and international bodies to ensure citizens’ safety.

“The predicament Nigerians who travelled abroad face without quick response from the government of Nigeria is a result of improper investigation of citizens by pre-checking the genuineness of the citizens’ reasons for travelling out of Nigeria,” he added.

He advised that proper checks should include verifying the purpose of travel, confirming invitations, and ensuring the authenticity of job offers.

“The NIS and the Nigerian Embassies must also carry out close monitoring for every citizen abroad through a set-up organised surveillance body to checkmate their activities based on their verified presented documents. They must resist access to citizens seeking to travel abroad with fake job proposals.”

He also warned against corruption within embassies, saying, “The Nigerian embassy, both home and abroad, must never be compromised under the supervision of racketeering with citizens who have no genuine intentions for travelling out of Nigeria,” Nwoko stated, adding that collaboration among immigration authorities, embassies, law enforcement, and international organisations is essential.

The senator stressed the importance of strong ties between embassies and citizens abroad.

“The first respect any foreign citizen may enjoy abroad was the ability for the embassy to have a close relationship with such a citizen,” he said, noting that citizens from developed nations often maintain such relationships with their embassies.

He therefore urged a review of visa issuance procedures.

“The Nigerian Immigration Service and Nigerian Embassy must strategically reorganise their approach to issuing visas for Nigerians leaving for foreign nations,” he said.

