US: Delta Airlines to end midland route in November

A major airline in the United States, Delta Airlines, has confirmed it will halt all scheduled flights to Midland International Air & Space Port (MAF) in Midland, Texas, starting in early November 2025.

The decision will end the daily service between Midland and Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), a route operated for several years.

The airline cited declining passenger demand as the main reason for the withdrawal. Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows that load factors on the Austin–Midland route have dropped below 60%, making it difficult for Delta Airlines to maintain profitable operations.

As part of a broader network adjustment, the airline is reallocating resources to routes with stronger performance.

Delta stated the move aligns with its strategy to “adapt our schedule to align with consumer demand.” While Delta maintains a presence in Austin, the exit from Midland reflects shifting travel trends and market conditions.

The final flights are expected to depart on either 8 or 9 November 2025, depending on scheduling sources. For travellers in Midland, the end of this direct route will likely mean increased reliance on other carriers or connecting flights.

Local officials expressed disappointment but noted ongoing efforts to grow Midland International Air & Space Port. The airport continues to invest in infrastructure and hopes to attract new airlines in the future.

Despite the withdrawal, travellers will still have options. Southwest Airlines will continue offering daily nonstop flights from Midland to Austin, as well as to cities such as Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Denver and Phoenix.

Delta Airlines to end Midland route in November is part of a wider trend in the aviation sector, with carriers reassessing less profitable services. Airlines are prioritising routes that better match demand and operational efficiency amid ongoing changes in travel patterns.

The decision underlines how airlines are reworking networks to optimise fleet use and align services with shifting passenger behaviour. For Midland, it may mean fewer direct services, but airport officials remain confident in future growth plans.

Midland International Air & Space Port continues to record strong passenger numbers and is investing in future development. While the exit of Delta may create short-term changes, the airport remains a key regional gateway.

(TTW)

