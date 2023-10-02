Indigenes of Iko Town in the Eastern Obolo local government area of Akwa Ibom have protested the refusal of oil companies operating on their land to meet their demands.

They have failed to attend several meetings convened to address issues affecting their operations in the area.

The citizens, under the umbrella of the Concerned Indigenes of Iko Town Association, expressed fears that the attitude displayed by the oil firms may result in a serious crisis that would disrupt the operations of oil companies in Iko communities and may escalate to the entire Niger Delta region.

Our correspondent gathered that the companies were operating on the Oil Mining Lease field (OML13) in partnership with the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) between 1970 and 1996 without a clearly defined Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Iko community.

Other companies in the oil drilling deal, partnering with the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, include Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Ltd. (SEEPCO) and Natural Oil Field Services Ltd., while NNPCL remains the sole owner and licenced operator of the oil mining field in Iko Town.

In a letter dated September 4, 2023, signed by the Concerned Citizens of Iko Town Association through their legal counsel, Crown Law Firm, to the Managing Director of the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Monday, the group explained that the oil firms have not produced an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report to examine the dangers that arise from their operations.

The group listed the negligence of the oil firms in the area including the lack of implementation of the position paper by the community presented to the oil firms in 2017 and the insincerity in implementing decisions jointly taken by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company after previous engagement meetings with the community, while other meetings with the host community ended in disarray.

The letter reads in parts: “Based on the position paper dated May 31, 2017, presented by the community and your responses, engagement meetings that took place at various locations, including your head office in Benin City, Edo State, ended in confusion as no definite decision was taken on matters concerning Iko Town, your host community.

“We have on record that OML13 is an onshore oil bloc presently playing host to more than 50 virile oil wells on the eastern half of the Niger Delta in Iko Town.”

The group, therefore, urged the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to convene a meeting with the host community of Iko Town to nip the impending crisis in the bud.

In his interaction with select journalists, the chairman of the group, Chief Frank Unyongs, complained that NPDC has resorted to divide-and-rule tactics in their approach to settling with the Iko community, adding that such an attitude will not help in tackling community relations issues for the company.

“Shell blindfolded our forefathers during the civil war. They invaded Iko Town in Eastern Obolo local government, Akwa Ibom state.

They started onshore oil exploration and drilling without any MOU with our people, as they were illiterate fishermen.

“But in 2007, there was a protest by the community that lasted for 52 days, and a position paper was presented to them.

“This happened before the Niger Delta agitations. The protest drew the attention of the Senate Committee on Oil and Gas, which visited the area in 2019.

“NPDC is taking us for granted. They should meet with the Concerned Citizens of Iko Town Association and conclude the meeting that they have started without further delay and stop playing pranks with the people,” he complained.

Meanwhile, the Manager of Community Relations at the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Dahiru Abubakar, argued that the company is doing everything possible to sustain community relations with host communities in their operations.

“I am not in a position to speak more about the Ikot Town oil field matter. I can refer you to the Public Affairs Department of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL) for details.

I can’t speak more on this matter, please,” he pleaded.

