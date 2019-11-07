Akeredolu calls for routine breast cancer campaign

Wife of Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, has called on Federal Government to commence routine based campaign to raise awareness on any form of cancer, saying this would also help to reduce cancer incidences in Nigeria.

Akeredolu, who stated this while delivering the 7th Distinguished lecture of University of Medical Science (UNIMED), Ondo, titled: “A Stitch in Time Saves Lives: Breast Cancer Realities in Nigeria and Actionable Steps,” noted that majority of the awareness creation on cancer were organised by non-governmental organizations (NGO).

Mrs Akeredolu, however, stressed that creating awareness without addressing the issue of patient navigation and quality cancer care services would render awareness almost useless, saying the problem should be addressed using a holistic approach, because the problems were integrated.

Lamenting the high rate of breast cancer in Nigeria, Mrs. Akeredolu attributed the high rate to poor screening practices, and certain socio economic and cultural factors which included lack of access to treatment due to poverty in the land.

She also pointed at poor treatment compliance, less friendly hospital environment and inadequate public information, leading to late presentation, as some of the major causes of poor survival rate amongst breast cancer patients.

She also explained that the nation lacked adequate health care system to manager clinically and pathologically aggressive breast cancer

“This case then presents itself as a double tragedy where countries like Nigeria with less skilled cancer care providers and poorest cancer care facilities are required to manage the most difficult breast cancer types,” she said.

She explained that the cost of breast cancer treatment was too expensive in the country and called for subsidy for cancer patients to save further loss of lives, urging the government at all levels to invest in the area.

“The state Ministry of Health must take up up this responsibility. Both health providers and civil societies must consciously and conscientiously engage government at all levels, not the Federal Government alone,and must act responsibly in ensuring the formulation and implementation of cancer care and control at their respective levels.

“Given the low position breast cancer occupies on the ladder of health priorities in Nigeria we must not relent in advocating for government to make breast cancer a priority and create a budget line with adequate funding for its control.”

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor of UNIMED, Professor Friday Okonofua, said Akeredolu’s work in creating awareness about breast cancer and mobilising resources for care for those affected, especially among the downtrodden, is well known throughout the country, and beyond.

“It is against this background that the Senate of the University of Medical Science decided to invite her to deliver this lecture , and we are grateful that she has been able to honour our invitation.”

