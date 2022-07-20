Airtel Nigeria appoints new Human Resources Director

Airtel Nigeria has said it has appointed Adebimpe Ayo-Elias as the Director of Human Resources and Administration.

Airtel in a statement late last weekend said that in her new role, Ayo-Elias would be responsible for driving the communication people agenda with a keen focus on ensuring an inspired, happy and highly-engaged workforce.

It said that prior to her elevation, Ayo-Elias held the position of Head, Human Resources Business Partnering.

According to the statement, she has 25 years of cognate experience garnered across several industries, including telecommunications, software and fintech and human resource consulting.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Surendran Chemmenkotil said: “Airtel is committed to growing and empowering its internal talent pool as well as reinforcing its drive toward gender diversity at every level starting with leadership.

“At Airtel, our employees are our competitive advantage, committed to creating opportunities for all our talented people to succeed, grow, achieve their full potential and fulfil personal and professional aspirations.

“Ayo- Elias is a transformational leader who is passionate about people, we are very confident that she will deliver on our people’s agenda as we position as an employer of first choice for talented Nigerians.”