Airports resumption: Sirika commends FAAN, NCAA for tackling COVID-19

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has commended Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for measures put in place at the airports to curtail spreading of COVID-19.

Sirika gave the commendation while addressing newsmen at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (MAKIAK) on Saturday.

The minister led a team of aviation industry stakeholders and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja to MAKIAK on a simulation exercise with MaxAir Flight.

He said the two organisations had done extremely well on physical distancing and good hygiene being established and properly followed at the nation`s airports.

“I am very glad and I think the NCAA with FAAN have done extremely very well under our watch to ensure that everything we put in place on physical distancing and good hygiene is being established and followed.

“So, we believe this airport is one of those airports that are safe to operate in and out during this COVID-19. I am happy with what I saw and it is good enough for us to go,“ the minister said.

The minister further said that domestic flight would fully resume at Kano, Maiduguri, Benin among other airports across the nation on July 15.

He, however, said that any airport not yet ready would be given enough time to prepare not to risk people’s lives.

Sen. smart Adeyemi, Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation, commended the Aviation Ministry for good supervision to ensure right things were done towards safety to ensure COVID -19 was not spread at the airports.

“ Quiet a measure of things have been put in place as far as this airport is concerned to ensure that there is adequate protection and safety for passengers who will be coming in and going out.

“When you talk about this pandemic, the airport is key to eradicating and minimising the infection. Today we have gone round to see the measures already on the ground with the objective of minimising the spread,“ he said.

Adeyemi urged the ministry to ensure adequate water supply in the Kano Airport as it was done in Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“I want to suggest that the minister looks at the possibilities of extending the supply of water to the departure point of this airport. All other things that are needed have been put in place.

“I also believe that there is still a need to be informed on the board to direct passengers who will be coming in, especially those who will be coming in newly.

“When we compare to that of Abuja we discovered that the departure needs few things to be put in place.

“A lot of campaign still needs to be done within and outside the airport against the spread of COVID-19. With this exception, I know they have done the best that is required of them,“ he said.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE