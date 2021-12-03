Airborne geophysical survey: Minister of Mines alerts Oyo residents to low-flying aircraft as exercise begins

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has announced that the airborne geophysical survey of some selected areas with high potential for mineralisation in the country has started in Oyo State.

Therefore the minister has urged all the residents in the state not to panic either as a result of the loud noise of the aircraft due to the low flying altitude or the pattern of their movement.

“This, of course, has become necessary given the current security situation in the country so that people do not get misinformed and entertain unnecessary fears that may lead to tension in the communities,” Adegbite said.

Speaking on behalf of the minister in Ibadan on Friday was Kaka Imam, the Team Leader and Director, Geophysics Department, Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA).

In Oyo State, the local government areas include Akinyele, Lagelu, Egbeda, Ona ara, Ogbomosho North, Ogbomosho South, Ogo Oluwa, Surulere and Orire among others.

The exercise, according to the minister, will involve flying small aircraft at low altitudes over communities in the local government areas and will be measuring minor variations in the earth’s magnetic fields and gamma radiations in the subsurface.

He said, “It is a passive technique that does not involve sending out any signals into the ground and therefore remains a very safe aerial survey.

“Xcalibur Airborne Geophysical, a South African based firm, was engaged to conduct the exercise. Some planes, specifically designed for the survey have been deployed to the country to commence this exercise.

“The purpose of the survey is to use the latest survey sensors to generate magnetic and radiometric data that will help in potential areas/zones of mineralisation.”

It will be recalled that the first similar survey was carried out between 1973-1977 and a pilot was done in 2003 that covered Ogun State. In 2005-2010, a nationwide survey that covered the entire country was carried out.

