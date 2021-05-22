Air Force mandates AIB to investigate military plane crash, flight data recorder of plane recovered

By Shola Adekola-Lagos
A Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft 350 aircraft

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB -N) has been mandated by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to lead the investigation into the crash of a military aircraft that occurred on Friday in Kaduna in which the Chief of Army Staff died, General Attahiru Ibrahim and 10 other officers died.

The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the Beechcraft 350 aircraft have been recovered and investigation has commenced.

The AIB investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s Flight Safety Laboratory, in Abuja.

The crash, which occurred on landing, claimed 11 lives including the Chief of Army Staff, his aides, and the flight crew.

The mandate given to AIB-N, according to the bureau, was based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) it signed with the Nigerian Air Force on July 1, 2020 covering areas of mutual assistance.

