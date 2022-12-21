A’Ibom commissioner receives royal blessings, canvasses for Umo Eno

The Commissioner for Works and Fire Service in Akwa Ibom State, Professor Eno Ibanga and wife, Dr. Mrs. Ebi Eno Ibanga have received royal blessings from Traditional Rulers Council of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area as they paid a visit to share the joy of the Yuletide with the monarchs and the people at the community.

The event took place at the palace of the Akwa Enin Mkpat Enin, Edidem Akpan Akpan Ekpene,.

In his remarks, the commissioner said that he has natural respect for elders and the traditional stool. “I am not a visitor to the traditional rulers. Before I became a government appointee, I made it my culture to visit the royal fathers every Christmas to interact with you and also respectfully share my token of appreciation for your good works in our communities in the course of the year.”

Ibanga also seized the occasion to formally inform the traditional rulers of the visit of Pastor Umo Eno to Mkpat Enin Local Government Area on December 22.

He said: “As our father, I feel it is necessary to intimate you that our in-law and governorship candidate of the PDP is coming to your domain to campaign.”

He presented gift items, including two cows, bags of rice and cash to the traditional rulers’ council.

In his remarks, Etebom Ukpong Udosen, on behalf of the royal fathers commended the commissioner for remembering the traditional rulers at all times.





The village head of Ikot Obio Akai, Chief Nse Effiong also spoke, pledging the blessings of the village heads to the political direction showed by the commissioner.

Also speaking, the PDP candidate for Mkpat Enin state constituency, Uwem Imoh-Ita who was in the entourage of the commissioner extended compliments to the royal fathers.

Others in the entourage of the commissioner were Mr Anthony Ufot, CLO Akwa Ibom State University and Mr. Edidiong Charles, Secretary,Youth Council in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, amongst others.