Overseer, Bora Agro Nigeria Limited of the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Moor Plantation, Ibadan, an arm of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Adeboye Omole, has posited that agriculture must be taught in schools as a business and not basic science.

Professor Omole stated this while addressing students of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), who were on an excursion visit to IAR&T recently.

He stated that agriculture has become more of a business, hence the need for it to be taught in schools as a business and not as basic science.

Omole noted that:”students of agriculture supposed to be in the farm during the one year compulsory service, instead of posting them to local or state government secretariat or schools.

“Farming such as poultry, pig, ruminant production and other value additions are now huge business enterprises. It is time to go back to agriculture to avoid hunger. Government should ensure conducive environment for interested people to go to the farm, as it would be very difficult to practice agriculture if the security of lives could not be guaranteed.”

