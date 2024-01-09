The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has denied distributing rice as palliative following reports making the rounds that the ministry distributed rice to lawmakers for their constituency.

A statement from the Ministry signed by the Director of information, Dr. Joel Oruche, said the issue under reference concerns constituency projects budgeted for under the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation and domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is not distributing any palliative.

“The issue under reference concerns constituency projects budgeted for under the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation and domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“It is common knowledge that funds for National Assembly constituency projects are domiciled in the relevant Ministry for purposes of implementation.

“The implementation process for the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation is on-going.

“Constituency projects in this instance cover a range of needs of the constituents including staple grains and some agricultural infrastructure as determined by respective members of the National Assembly”, the statement noted.

