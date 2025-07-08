AGF mandates MDAs to ensure timely submission of audited reports

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Shamsudeen Ogunjimi on Tuesday tasked all public institutions to ensure timely submission and publication of audited accounts, full implementation of audit recommendations issued by the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation (oAuGF).

Dr. Ogunjimi who gave the charge in Abuja, during the second day of the 2025 National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance organized by the Senate and House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committees, expressed support for sustained funding and capacity-building for public audit institutions.

While underscoring the need for a paradigm shift in Nigeria’s public financial management system from delayed, post-mortem audits to proactive, real-time transparency backed by technology and institutional discipline, the AGF tasked all MDAs to embrace digital tools that minimize manual interference and reduce opportunities for corruption.

The AGF who described the Senate and House Public Accounts Committees as crucial platform for charting Nigeria’s path toward transparency, accountability and responsible governance, stressed that audit reports should never be allowed to gather dust in legislative chambers but must trigger prompt and measurable action across relevant sectors.

Dr. Ogunjimi stressed the urgent need to entrench accountability, fiscal prudence, and efficiency in the management of public resources, especially in light of Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Beyond institutional actions, Ogunjimi underscored the importance of cooperation among the three arms of government, civil society, the media and the Nigerian public in fostering a culture of accountability. He expressed appreciation to international development partners for their technical and financial assistance in strengthening Nigeria’s public financial management systems, urging that such support must translate into durable institutional reforms. He pointed to several major policy reforms including the removal of fuel subsidies, the passage of the Finance Act and revisions to the Petroleum Industry Act as examples of a deliberate national shift toward fiscal discipline and sustainable governance. He said these reforms were not merely economic adjustments but symbols of Nigeria’s broader intent to entrench a culture of prudence and forward-looking financial management. Ogunjimi encouraged participants at the conference to go beyond mere deliberations and commit to actionable steps. He stressed the need for mechanisms that enforce audit recommendations, improved timelines for submitting public accounts and legal reforms that promote transparency. He also highlighted the importance of empowering citizens with the tools and access necessary to demand accountability from public institutions. “Fiscal governance is not just an administrative responsibility. It is a national imperative,” he said.

He noted that at the core of every functioning democracy lies the principle that those who manage public resources must be answerable to the people.

According to him, public institutions are not just bureaucratic structures, but stewards of fiscal discipline and custodians of public trust.

When Nigeria’s public financial systems function optimally, he said, they do more than balance books, but reflect the nation’s values of service, integrity and prudent decision-making.

Ogunjimi, however, acknowledged that the journey toward full transparency and accountability in Nigeria has been uneven.

He cited persistent challenges such as lapses in audit compliance, flaws in procurement processes, inconsistent budget execution and capacity gaps within institutions.

With mounting debt obligations, dwindling revenue streams and rising economic volatility across the globe, he stressed that the country can no longer afford fiscal inefficiencies.

“Every naira that is mismanaged or wasted is a naira that could have gone into schools, hospitals, infrastructure or security,” he said.

This stark reality, he noted, underscores the urgency of shifting from delayed, retrospective audits to real-time monitoring and preventive controls.

Tools like the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and Remita, he explained, are already playing a key role in enhancing transparency and minimizing leakage.

He said more must be done to institutionalize such practices across all government layers.

While highlighting the critical oversight function of the Public Accounts Committees, Ogunjimi emphasized that their work must be actively supported, not passively admired.

The Office of the Accountant-General, he assured, remains committed to accountability, the prudent use of public resources and the timely reporting of government finances in line with international standards and global best practices.

According to Ogunjimi, repositioning Nigeria’s fiscal architecture for the future requires a comprehensive focus on ethical transparency and accountability, the use of technology to drive public financial management, the strengthening of institutional capacity, the development of sustainable fiscal policies that foster inclusive growth and a renewed spirit of inter-agency cooperation.

These elements, he said, must work together seamlessly if the country is to break free from old cycles of inefficiency and mismanagement.

He emphasized that the task of reforming Nigeria’s public finance system is not the responsibility of government alone.

It must involve all segments of society including the private sector, civil society, the media and every concerned citizen.

“We must build a culture where accountability is not optional where public officials are held to the highest standards and where decisions about public resources are made with the well-being of future generations in mind,” he said.

On his part, Auditor-General for the Federation, Mr. Shaakaa Chira, called for the institutionalization of transparency and accountability as national values.

He urged stakeholders to ensure that the outcomes of the 2025 National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance translate into concrete and actionable reforms.

“This conference is coming at a time when many nations, including ours, are grappling with complex economic challenges such as rising public debt, food insecurity, inflation, and increasing public demand for transparency and fiscal responsibility,” he said.

Chira noted that the conference’s theme, “Fiscal Governance in Nigeria: Charting a New Course for Transparency and Sustainable Development”, is at the heart of national well-being and speaks directly to the aspirations of millions of Nigerians.

The Auditor-General stressed that the outcomes of the conference are critical to the realization of the Renewed Hope administration and must not be reduced to lofty declarations.

“These objectives are not merely aspirations. They are strategic imperatives. We must translate them into concrete and actionable strategies if we are to witness real transformation in our fiscal governance landscape,” he stated.

Chira called for strengthened audit performance, collaborative oversight, and citizen confidence in public institutions.

He urged all stakeholders, including policymakers, legislators, auditors, civil society actors, academia, and development partners, to fully engage with the resolutions of the conference and commit to their implementation.

Chira pledged to continue working closely with the National Assembly and other stakeholders to ensure that the conference’s resolutions are not only achieved but sustained.