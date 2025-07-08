NEMA deploys mobile ICU ambulances to boost operations nationwide

As part of proactive measures to enhance emergency response and save lives during the 2025 flood season, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday deployed Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) ambulances to some of its operation offices across the country.

NEMA Director General, Mrs Zubaida Umar who approved the deployment following an assessment that revealed critical equipment gaps in some of the field offices, affirmed that the decision aligns with the Agency’s ongoing efforts to optimise resource allocation and improve disaster response capabilities at the sub-national level.

Mrs Zubaida Umar, said the “deployment is a strategic step towards strengthening the operational capacity of NEMA zonal Directorate and Operation Offices.

“With the increasing risk of climate-induced disasters, particularly flooding, it is imperative that our teams are well-equipped to provide immediate and effective life-saving interventions.”

The MICU ambulances are equipped with modern emergency medical tools, including oxygen supply systems, patient monitoring devices, suction kits, and other essential life support equipment.

These features make them suitable for stabilising patients during transit to medical facilities, thereby significantly improving survival chances in emergency situations.

The ambulances have been dispatched to NEMA’s operational offices in Kaduna, Owerri, and Uyo, based on vulnerability assessments and logistical considerations.

This initiative reflects NEMA’s broader commitment to building a robust disaster preparedness and response framework nationwide.

With current climatic forecasts indicating a high probability of severe flooding in several states, the agency has intensified its efforts to upgrade infrastructure, enhance inter-agency coordination, and engage communities in risk awareness programs.

In addition to the deployment of the advanced rescue equipment, NEMA continues to conduct flood simulation exercises, community sensitisation campaigns, and stakeholder coordination meetings as part of its comprehensive disaster risk reduction strategy.