Again, FCTA demolishes 65 illegal structures in Abuja

Department of Development Control (DDC) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) again, on Wednesday, embarked on demolition of another 65 illegal structures in Utako village of Abuja.

It will be recalled that before Wednesday’s demolition, over 260 illegal buildings and makeshift houses have so far been pulled down by the administration in recent time.

Director of the Department, Muktar Galadima, who had previously led the demolition, again warned the occupants of illegal buildings within the territory to vacate the places as FCT Administration would not condone any act of land racketeering and grabbing.

Galadima, who insisted that the demolition would continue today (Thursday), further said it was carried out to ensure correction of all infractions and abuses of the Abuja Master Plan.

According to him: “The FCTA has already made it clear that the actions and activities of land racketeers cannot and will never be condoned. That is why we are removing all those illegal developments.”

However, as bulldozers were demolishing illegal structures, people were running helter-skelter trying to remove what they could salvage from their property.

