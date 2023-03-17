Ebenezer Adurokiya, Warri

A member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Eric Oharisi, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of Saturday March 18 elections.

Hon. Oharisi’s brother, Happy Oharisi, who’s also a government official, has defected from the PDP to the opposition APC.

In a resignation letter dated March 15, 2023 and addressed to PDP ward chairman, Ughelli Ward 15, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the statement, Oharisi said he was defecting to the APC with his teeming supporters.

“This is to inform you that effect from today being the 16 day of March, 2023, I thereby ceased to be a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) due to the heinous leadership, impunity, annihilation and several plot against me and my thronging supporters.

“I no longer find values, ethics and ideology of the party’s founding fathers.

“Therefore, in order to better serve my thronging supporters in my ward, local government, state and the country at large, I have decided to end my affiliation with the party and I also thank you and the members of my constituency for the opportunity given to me to serve,” the letter read in part.