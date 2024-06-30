Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), representing the collective voice of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, has strongly condemned the reported plot to arrest Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere, a prominent lawyer, politician, and lawmaker representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) had raised the alarm over alleged intelligence received by the Opposition of a grand plot by highly placed actor in the rivers crisis to use the police force to frame the federal opposition lawmaker and Coalition G60 legislators’ spokesperson, Hon. Ugochinyere with fabricated charges of murder, rape, kidnap, gun-running and other imagined crimes over his stance on Rivers State political crisis, defence of democracy and principles of decent intra-party procedures.

Reacting to the recent development, the CNPP in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, strongly warned that the plot, if carried out, could lead to unfathomable political instability and breach of the peace.

“The development raises serious concerns about the erosion of democratic values and the suppression of free speech.

“The CNPP believes that the reported plot to arrest Hon. Ugochinyere is not only an attack on an individual but also a direct assault on democracy itself. We view this as an attempt to extend the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, which will add a dangerous dimension to the already precarious situation in the state.

“The CNPP stands firm in defence of democracy, which thrives on the principles of separation of powers, checks and balances, and respect for fundamental rights. Any attempt to undermine these principles threatens the very fabric of the country and is an open threat to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“Hon. Ugochinyere has been a vocal advocate for justice, transparency, and accountability. His arrest would send a chilling message to all citizens who dare to speak truth to power. We cannot allow free speech to be stifled.

ALSO READ: Impending heavy rain, flooding to hit Lagos, Oyo, Osun, 10 others

“The CNPP warns that arresting Hon. Ugochinyere would escalate the existing political crisis in Rivers State and create further tensions in the FCT and Nigeria in general. We, therefore, call for restraint and adherence to due process.

“We demand an immediate halt to any plot aimed at arresting Hon. Ugochinyere. The rule of law must prevail, and no individual should be victimised for expressing their views as guaranteed by the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“We call on all arms of government to uphold the principles of separation of powers. The legislature, judiciary, and executive must function independently to ensure a healthy democracy.

“Let us prioritise national unity over inordinate partisan interests. Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and we must work together to build a stronger, more inclusive nation.

“The CNPP remains vigilant and committed to safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy. We urge all stakeholders, including civil society organizations, the media, and concerned citizens, to join us in condemning any attempt to silence dissenting voices or gag the opposition voices.

“We therefore call on President Tinubu’s administration to do everything possible to avoid the ongoing Kenya experience or the Tunisia turmoil known for its pivotal role in the Arab Spring,” the CNPP stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE