A UK-based taxi driver has admitted to receiving salary as a Nigerian Civil servant after relocating for two years

During an interview with BBC, the UK-based taxi driver narrates how he scale through the salary system without resigning and relocating.

Earlier, President Tinubu ordered a crackdown on these cases, stating that the culprits must be made to refund the money they have fraudulently collected.

“The culprits must be made to refund the money they have fraudulently collected,”

The Taxi driver, who was a junior official at a government agency in Nigeria, has not resigned from his position and continues to receive his monthly Nigerian salary of 150,000 naira ($100; £80) despite leaving Nigeria two years ago.

In his narration, the UK-based taxi driver said, “When I heard about the president’s directive, I smiled because I know I am doing better here, and not worried,” the 36-year-old said.

When asked why he didn’t make it clear to the civil service that he had left, in his response he replied he never resigned with the hope to return to his job after some few years

“To be honest I didn’t resign because I wanted to leave that door open in case I choose to go back to my job after a few years.”

Tinubu said he was “struck by the revelations the head of the civil service shared regarding employees who had relocated abroad while drawing salaries without formally resigning”.

The president said that not only should the money be repaid but those who were complicit in allowing it to happened should be investigated too.

“Their supervisors and department heads must also be punished for aiding and abetting the fraud under their watch,” he said.

In the case of the UK-based taxi driver he admitted that he continued to be paid thanks to those in his department.

“I had a good understanding with my boss and he just let me leave, in my case my boss was a relative.”