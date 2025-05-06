Africa’s economic future tied to secure data sharing — VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasised that Africa’s economic prosperity hinges on the continent’s ability to share data lawfully and securely.

He made this assertion at the opening ceremony of the Network of African Data Protection Authorities (NADPA) Conference held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, Shettima spoke at the event themed “Balancing Innovation in Africa: Data Protection and Privacy in Emerging Technologies”, which also featured the official launch of the Nigerian Virtual Privacy Academy (NVPA).

“We recognize that data is not merely a digital resource. It is a human story told in numbers — the fabric of trust in our economies and the currency of reliability in our institutions,” Shettima said.

“Our ability to share data securely and lawfully will define our capacity to thrive as the African Continental Free Trade Area expands,” the Vice President noted.

He underscored the importance of the NADPA forum in fostering collaboration and shaping data governance that reflects African values.

“These gatherings offer a platform to cross-pollinate ideas, nurture human capital, and strengthen mutual legal assistance,” he stated.

Highlighting Nigeria’s leadership in data regulation, the Vice President described the nation’s legal framework for data protection as “one of the most progressive globally,” aligning with international human rights conventions and national development priorities.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to a trusted and inclusive digital future.

“Digitizing services and building digital trade corridors must be grounded in fairness and transparency. Trust is essential to scaling our digital economy,” Tijani stated.

While unveiling the NVPA, the world’s first virtual academy dedicated to training in data protection and privacy across sectors, the Minister described it as a strategic step toward inclusive digital transformation.

NADPA President Iro Adamu, represented by First Vice President Immaculate Kassait of Kenya, echoed Africa’s collective vision for a safe digital future.

“Our presence here in Abuja reflects a united African commitment to a trustworthy digital environment that respects personal privacy,” Kassait said, announcing that the next NADPA conference will be held in Abidjan in 2026.

Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), revealed that the country’s data protection sector has generated over $10 million in three years and created around 23,000 jobs.

He added that government revenue from compliance activities has exceeded $1.2 million in under two years.

Calling for deeper collaboration among African regulators, Olatunji urged the development of interoperable standards aligned with global best practices to strengthen the continent’s digital future.