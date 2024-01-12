The Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Hon. Olubunmi Amao has disclosed that Africa’s Creative Sector has continued to draw global attention because of its role in increasing the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of African countries.

The DG made this disclosure at the Centre’s Annual International Conference themed: Arts and Culture and the Development of Africa’s Creative Economy, held yesterday in Lagos.

She noted that the sector is also tipped to replace oil which is largely the mainstay of the Nigerian economy, adding that Africa’s Arts and Culture represents creativity and remains critical to the advancement of the Creative Economy.

According to her, The creative economy is one of the most rapidly growing sectors in the global economy, offering new and high-growth opportunities, especially for developing and emerging countries.

Hon. Olubunmi alluded to the fact the sector contributes to meeting the sustainable development goals by generating income and export earnings, and by creating jobs, as outlined in the United Nations Creative Economy Report for 2020), adding that Creative goods and services boost economies and contribute to inclusive social development, and dialogue and understanding between people.

