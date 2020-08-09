Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Pandef, MBF storm Southern Kaduna on solidarity visit

Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, their counterparts, Pan Niger Delta Forum(Pandef), Ohaneze Ndigbo and Middle forum leaders, on Saturday, stormed Kaduna to condole with the victims of Southern Kaduna attacks.

The leaders described as shameful, the killings in the area and called on security operatives to put more efforts in bringing the crisis to an end.

The leaders also visited some internally displaced persons, IDPs, camps also presented some relief materials to the victims, mostly women and children.

The National Chairman of PANDEF, Air Commodore ldengesit Nkanga (rtd), spoke on behalf of other August visitors which included the National President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief (sir) Ben Churchill Aniekwena, the spokesman of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin and president of Middle Belt respectively, where they restated their call for restructuring of the country.

Addressing IDPs, the leaders respectively stated that they were in the state to condoled with the victims of the attacks as well as to support them in this grievous period.

According to them, it’s shameful that the southern Kaduna crisis is going on unabated.

They alleged how could Nigeria security watch the genocide against southern Kaduna and could not bring any of culprits to book.

Accordingly, the leaders, when they came they were told that southern Kaduna Killings were revenge, ‘we began to ask who are those people, who spoke to them, where are they coming from, who did they complain to. The people who are saying such a thing knows where the killers are coming from.

“Today southern Kaduna people are in IDP camps because their houses are being destroyed and burnt and their villages occupied by Fulanis.

“That’s why we’ve been crying for restructuring in the country. If there were native police in your area will they allowed the killers to kill you? The answer is capital No.

Speaking at the camp in Gonin Gora, president of SOKAPU Hon. Jonathan Asake sincerely thanked the leaders especially Edwin Clark for the visit.

He also thanked the Afenifere representatives for donating N2million to the IDPs.

