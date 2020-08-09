Buhari lauds Sultan, Sokoto govt for cooperation on security

President Muhammadu Buhari has given kudos to the Sokoto State government and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar for their steadfast cooperation with the federal government in its efforts to rid the nation of all forms of insecurity.

President Buhari gave the commendation Saturday when he witnessed the wedding Fatiha (solemnization) of the Sultan’s surrogate daughter- Zainab Fodio, at the latter’s palace in Sokoto.

The President who was represented by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) who led the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu to the wedding, the President said the duo of the state government under the administration of Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the Sultan have been consistent in working closely with the federal government in its fight against armed banditry in the state and other forms of criminalities in other parts of the country.

“Mr President has directed us to express gratitude to you for all the support you have overtime been extending to his government specifically on security matters and other associated social ills that have been bedevilling this country of ours,” Malami said.

While conveying the felicitations of the President to the Sultan on the wedding, Malami further stated that President Buhari also appreciates the monarch’s contribution towards the attainment “of the desired peace in the country.”

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to Sokoto State Governor, Muhammad Bello, said Sultan in his remarks, affirmed his “total support in seeing to the success of his (PMB) administration. And, we will continue to do our best to see that peace, stability and development reign in Nigeria.”

While saluting the security agencies and the police for their roles in curbing insurgency in the state, the Sultan charged all Nigerians to be security ambassadors as it is an issue that affects all citizens and not only “those who wear uniforms.”

