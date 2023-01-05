Afe Babalola expresses fears presidential election will be won by politician with deep pocket

FOUNDER of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) has expressed worry that the February 25 presidential election would be hijacked and won by individual with deep pocket not person who has the required capacity to add values to the nation in all spheres.

The elder statesman, who noted that the election might not produce the expected leader with character, age, strong health and of strong patriotism, added that the 1999 constitution has made it possible for some individ- uals to be rich and compro- mise the system, stressing that this makes it difficult for those with ideas and plans to change things for better to be in position of authority.

Babalola, while addressing journalists on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capi- tal on the state of the nation, however disclosed that none of the presidential candidates would save the nation from the multifaceted challenges confronting it, unless the country do away with the 1999 constitution and replace it with the one similar to that of 1960 and 1963 constitutions.

Restating his stand against the conduct of the 2023 elections without a new constitution, the legal luminary stressed that the election would result in the recycling of those he described as“same people who brought Nigeria to grinding poverty, unemployment, under- funded education, insecurity and huge external debt.”

Babalola maintained that the endorsement of the Labour Party (LP) presiden- tial candidate, Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and elder states- man, Pa Edwin Clark might not transform to victory for him in view of the nation’s democracy, just as regretted that elections in the country are no longer won by those with integrity and capability, but those who have money to throw around.

He averred: “I have read the letter of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and I can say that he is entitled to his right, nobody can crucify him. Un- fortunately, it is not who can make a difference that will win the coming election; it is not someone who has the capacity in terms of age, health, education and patriotism that will win the coming election.

“I can bet it and you can quote me, the eventual winner of the presidential election will be that person who has made money in this country over the years, it is because of the 1999 constitution.

“Let me tell you, with all my investments in this country to humanity and the fact that I remains the person who pays the highest tax in Ekiti, if I contest election in this state today with the current constitution, I will not win because of our system.

On the imperative of a new constitution, Babalola further said, “Our bitter experience since 1999 has taught us that we are in urgent need of a new constitution, which should provide for stringent conditions in respect of age, academic qualifications, character and personality, contributions to community at local, state and federal levels as well as family back- ground of candidates for presidency and National Assemblies.

“Unless, a new constitution similar to the 1960 and 1963 constitutions, with necessary amendments, is put in place, none of the candidates and indeed no angel can save the country from total collapse.

“I have no sympathy for any Nigerian who is aspiring to rule Nigeria in any form whether as legislator, governor or president. However, the fact remains that 1999 constitution in large mea- sure is the room cause of economic, social, political and religious problems in the country today.





Speaking on the crippling N42.84 trillion external debt, the ABUAD founder explained that the country is on the verge of collapse if ur- gent measures are not taken to address the situation, just as he called on stakeholders especially National Assembly members to rise to the occasion in saving the nation.

He contended that the rising debt profile of the country should be a major concern to the presidential candidates, alongside a new constitution, saying, “no sensible person wants to invest in a country where his investments and workers are unsafe.”

Babalola added: “Before, Nigeria is formally declared bankrupt, it is my view that all these Nigerian billionaires and trillionaires and indeed all patriotic Nigerians should make voluntary donations through a committee to be set up by the government for immediate payment of all or a substantial part of this huge debt. I am ready to make my own contri- bution in this regard.

“In addition, the government should emulate Obasanjo’s example by ap- proaching the creditors either for total forgiveness of the debt or substantial re- duction of the debt. This is a practical and more realistic way of paying the huge debt thereby reviving the economy,” he posited.

To achieve transparency and accountability in the handling of the funds, the elder statesman suggested that men of impeccable characters such as Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Ade- boye, the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, Da- vid Oyedepo, among others should be included in the special committee.