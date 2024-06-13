Justice Liman Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Kano State has ruled that the dethroned Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, has the jurisdiction to be heard in a case concerning the emirate tussle.

The case, filed by kingmaker Aminu Baba Dan Agundi, pertains to fundamental human rights within the context of the emirate dispute.

Dan Agundi’s legal action challenges the circumstances and processes surrounding the emirate’s leadership and alleges violations of his fundamental rights.

This ruling allows Bayero to present his side in the ongoing legal proceedings, ensuring that his perspective and claims are considered by the court.

The development comes days after a Kano State High Court, ordered substituted service on Bayero and four other emirs in a case filed by the Kano State Government, to restrain them from parading themselves as emirs.

Details later…

