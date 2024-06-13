Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Alonyenu Francis Idu, has confirmed the death of the manager of Plateau Rider bus station in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, identified as Alhaji Auwalu Aliyu, who was shot and killed by suspected armed robbers.

Nigerian Tribune earlier learned that the robbery incident occurred on Tuesday at about 9:00 pm near the State Assembly complex at the Imgbi Road axis of the state capital.

Reports say that the late station manager was heading home after the close of day to meet his wife in the vicinity when he was shot and killed before the robbers also made off with his daily income.

Addressing newsmen in his office, CP Alonyenu said that investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the crime and that the family of the deceased will get justice very soon.

He said “The manner the rider was killed is alien to Bayelsa State. We have the suspicion that the deceased was stalked from Plateau to Bayelsa and killed or his death is related to group of criminal elements currently assembled at Ogbia Local Government Area.

“So the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased is two dimensional. Our drone was able to capture the signatures of the vehicle that was used to carry out the operation. The last time the vehicle was sighted was that it was heading towards Ogbia.

“As I am speaking to you, the location of the vehicle is yet to be know but we are sure we will get it soon because we have every detail of the car. So we sympathize with the family of the deceased but we are sure they will get justice and that will happen very soon.”