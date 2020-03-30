Adesina hails broadcaster Victor Oladokun as he quits as AfDB’s Director of Communications

President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has commended the outgoing Director of Communication and External Relations Department of the bank, Dr. Victor Oladokun, for his exceptional leadership.

Oladokun, who joined the bank in 2017, is a veteran communications expert and is leaving the bank on reaching the mandatory retirement age.

In a statement from the AfDB Communication and External Relations Department on Monday, Adesina praised the communication team for their tremendous work in training local and regional African journalists to help understand the bank’s work and to report better on getting the message of the bank across African countries.

“I must say that the quality of the support that the communication team has provided to the bank for our Annual Meetings has been simply remarkable. We have now reached a bar and the board of directors also commended Oladokun at their last meeting.

“I would like for all of us to thank Victor Oladokun for being an outstanding professional, for being such a dedicated staff, for being somebody who mentored and supported all of his staff. Victor, as you leave the Bank, please go well. Our thoughts and blessings are with you,” he said.

Oladokun acknowledged Adesina’s visionary leadership and his role in helping re-shape the narrative of a new and resurgent Africa.

“As I leave the bank, I take with me our shared memories, challenges, and successes. Thanks for allowing me to be a part of this journey and for the excellent support you have given me as your Director of Communication. I will forever be grateful.