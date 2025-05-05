Reps committee inspects coastal highway, other federal projects in Lagos

The House of Representatives Committee on Works on Monday conducted an oversight visit to inspect ongoing federal infrastructure projects in Lagos State.

The projects inspected by the committee included the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway; repair works on the Independence Bridge; rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge; the Shoreline Protection Project at Marina; and the Third Mainland Bridge CCTV Control Room.

During the visit, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Akin Alabi, praised the Federal Ministry of Works and Hitech Construction Company for the progress and quality of work on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“We are impressed by the scale, pace, and standard of work we have seen today. The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is a transformative project, and Hitech, alongside the ministry, has done an excellent job so far,” Hon. Alabi stated.

Also speaking during the inspection, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Keisha, highlighted the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that all projects are delivered on schedule and in line with international standards.

“These projects are of strategic importance to Nigeria’s infrastructure network. We are working closely with contractors to ensure timely delivery without compromising quality,” Mrs Keisha said.

The committee emphasised the importance of continued oversight to ensure that federal infrastructure investments deliver maximum value to Nigerians.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE