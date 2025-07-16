Top 10 countries worldwide with highest petrol prices in July 2025

High fuel prices are a major issue in many countries, mostly because of high government taxes, strong dependence on imported oil, and expensive operating costs. These challenges make it difficult for governments to keep fuel affordable while also managing their economies.

The following, according to GlobalPetrolPrices, are top 10 highest global petrol prices in July 2025.

Hong Kong

With fuel being sold at $3.534 (₦5403.653) per litre, Hong Kong is easily the country with the highest fuel price worldwide. Factors such as the importation of refined petroleum due to no refinery, high taxes and levies, limited space and high operating costs influence this dilemma.

Iceland

The country sells at $2.477 (₦3788.215) per litre. It’s ranked second globally for countries with highest petrol prices in the world. This is primarily due to its isolated location, reliance on imports for the supply of refined petroleum products and high taxes.

Netherlands

This country’s hike in prices is attributed to high taxes, which are imposed by the government, not leaving out the presence of strict environmental regulations. It’s petrol sells at $2.207 (₦3374.754) per litre.

Israel

As the fourth country with the highest fuel price in the world at $ 2.195 (₦3355.968) per litre, despite being located in an area blessed with oil producers, factors such as taxes, reliance on fuel importation, and price control by the government influence the price hike.

Denmark

Denmark’s fuel prices are notably high, often ranking among the most expensive in Europe due to substantial taxation, operating costs and import reliance. Petrol is $2.171 (₦3319.825) per litre.

Switzerland

The country sells fuel at $ 2.133 (₦3261.963)per litre. Its high prices are influenced by situations such as high taxes and its dependence on imported crude oil.

Singapore

Singapore’s consistently high fuel prices are primarily driven by substantial government taxes and duties, its complete reliance on imported oil, and high operational costs within the country. Over there, fuel sells at $ 2.129 (₦3254.998) per litre.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein experiences high fuel prices mainly because of its landlocked geography, complete dependence on imported energy, and likely significant taxes. It sells petrol at $ 2.108 (₦3223.811) per litre.

Albania

Albanians pay a very high price for petrol at $ 2.053 (₦3139.885) per litre. Its high fuel prices are largely a result of significant government taxes, substantial reliance on imported fuel, and alleged market control issues by domestic operators.

Greece

Greece’s elevated fuel prices are mainly a result of substantial taxation, its reliance on imported crude oil, which exposes it to international market fluctuations, and broader economic challenges. It sells fuel at $ 2.027 (₦3099.735) per litre.

