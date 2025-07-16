Cultural preservation key to national development — Gani Adams, others

Speakers, including the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), traditional rulers, among others, have said that culture remains key to promoting people’s identity and national development, urging that efforts should be made to preserve the nation’s diverse culture and tradition from going into extinction.

They made the call at the 2025 Edition of the Grandmothers’ Festival held by Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), which took place in Epe, Lagos, stressing that promoting cultural ideals fosters social cohesion and enables communities to maintain a connection to their history and values, while engendering respect and understanding among diverse groups.

The Yoruba generalissimo, who is the Founder of OFF, in his address, noted that by celebrating the Grandmothers’ Festival and other festivals annually, the OFF had changed the ugly narratives about the Yoruba race, and made a significant impact in cultural promotion and tourism.

Iba Adams said the Grandmothers’ Festival was a celebration of motherhood and the uniqueness of every mother on earth, noting that the celebration “will help to achieve the unity and cohesion that keeps eluding us in Yoruba land.”

“This festival is a cherished occasion dedicated to honouring the invaluable contributions, physically and spiritually, of our grandmothers, who are the pillars of our families, communities, and indeed, the world.

“One of the spiritual advantages of celebrating Grandmothers’ Festival (Odun awon Iya Agba) is that the festival will help to achieve the unity and cohesion that keeps eluding us in Yoruba land,” he said.

Iba Adams explained that the Grandmothers’ Festival was modelled as a replica of the Halloween Festival, which he said had taken root in England, France, Germany, the United States, Italy, France, New Zealand, Australia, among others.

Speaking further, Iba Adams stressed the need to respect traditional practices and beliefs, saying that the society must not allow the growing influence of foreign religions to negatively affect its belief in tradition.

This was just as he noted that in most parts of the developed world, there was always a vote to assist the coven, through the local and state governments, but quickly pointed out that such was “not the same in Nigeria, especially in Yorubaland, where people abuse the coven regularly.”

“In most parts of the developed world, through the local and state governments, there is always a vote to assist the community. They recognise the physical meeting of the coven and consequently, the coven gives them spiritual direction on how the country can progress in all ramifications, talking about how to achieve development, adequate security, peace and tranquillity in such countries.

“It is not the same in Nigeria, especially in Yorubaland, where people abuse the coven regularly. This negatively affects the progress of such communities. In the olden days, our forefathers did not abuse the coven. Rather, they appeased them so they could have a peaceful society,” he said.

In his lecture, the Guest Speaker, Dr. Adeyemi-Suenu, stressed the need for cultural preservation as a means of ensuring the protection and continuation of the unique traditions, expressions, and identities of communities.

Adeyemi-Suenu added that cultural preservation was essential for maintaining Nigeria’s rich heritage, promoting unity, and ensuring that future generations inherit a legacy of dignity and respect.

Dignitaries present at the occasion included the Chairperson, Epe Local Government, Princess Surah Animashaun, who was represented by Babatunde Odupe; the Oloja of Epe, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, who was represented by the Agbon of Epeland, Chief Dada Yesiru; Oniladaba of Ladaba Kingdom, HRM Oba Sikiru Ebudola Odedina; Onilepia of Lepia, HRM Oba Adeleke Ismaila; and Onimapara of Maparaland, HRM Oba Adewale Amodemaja.

Others include: Onishasha of Shasha Abosude-Ifo, HRM Oba Mudashiru Atanda; Ologunfayo of Ogunfayo-Iwerekun, HRM Oba Mufutau Adewunmi Lariye; Alayandelu of Odo-Ayandelu, HRM Oba Aderibigbe Balogun; Adegbajo of Odo-Gbawojo, HRM Oba Adelani Adeniyi, among other chiefs.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

