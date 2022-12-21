Adeleke bought rice for party members with SURE-P fund, APC alleges

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of misappropriating SURE-P fund.

The party alleged that the fund meant for local government for the provision of social infrastructure was approved to buy Christmas rice for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) members.

The Osun State APC Acting Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued in Osogbo, the Osun State capital and signed by the party’s Director of Media, Kola Olabisi alleged that the PDP government used a huge sum of money to buy rice for the members and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

APC alleged that Coordinating Director, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Femi Ogundun, in a letter issued on December 16, Governor Adeleke approved N13, 650,000 for each of the 69 local government councils including the local council development areas and area offices to purchase Christmas and New Year gifts for political loyalists.

The APC acting chairman further claimed that Adeleke also directed that N13,440,000.00 being the cost of the rice and transportation cost of N210,000 should be paid by each of the local government council areas into one company’s account.

In their reaction, the Spokesperson to the Executive Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said Sure-P fund, “which Governor Adeleke stopped former government from looting, remains intact and safe in the accounts of the local governments.”

Adeleke in the statement confirmed “a non partisan” distributing the rice but denied using SURE-P fund to buy the rice.

The statement read that “Adeleke approved the composition of a committee for a non-partisan distribution of rice.”