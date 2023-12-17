The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has expressed his spiritual support for the 21st Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye.

Pastor Adeboye argued that Oba Olaoye comes from a royal family and has every right to aspire to the throne of his forebears.

He made this known while speaking at Beulah Baptist Conference, Ogbomoso, the venue of the interdenominational thanksgiving services for the new Soun in Ogbomoso on Sunday.

Adeboye said he knew Pastor Ghandi was born to be king. According to him, when he came to inform him about the development, I told him to go and pray. He came back and said he had not heard anything. I told him to go back and pray again. After a while, he came back and told me, “God has spoken. I have heard Him loud and clear that I should go.” It was then that I told him to go because it has been destined. I knew that long ago, but I wanted God to speak to him directly.

“To my critics, if I said ‘No’ and God said ‘Yes,’ whose word is final? God’s, of course. So, I cannot stop him because Pastor Ghandi was destined to be a king even before he was born, and thank God it is coming into fruition.

While counseling the Monarch, Pa Adeboye, who took his scripture from the book of Acts 15:18, said the monarch should embrace people and promote peace and unity among his subjects.

After the sermon, Pa Adeboye anointed the king and his wife and prayed for his peaceful and prosperous reign as Soun.

While addressing the congregation, Oba Ghandi said, “Pastor Enoch Adejare is my spiritual role model. Pastor Adeboye has been a father to me. It’s an unforgivable sin if you report me to Pastor Adeboye. I don’t like people reporting me to Pastor Adeboye. We have gone to the whole world together, and I have watched him closely, and I see a genuine man of God.

“I am happy today that the person who laid a hand on me to become a pastor is the same who anointed me when I became King.

To my people in Ogbomoso, let us work together. Let us develop this land and make this land a place where our sons and daughters will be proud of. I believe it’s a new dawn for Ogbomoso.

“I will be the king to the Christians, Muslims, and traditional rulers. I will be a king to every son and daughter of this land. That is my strength, and I believe that God will give me His mercy to lead His people. I want everybody in this land to pray for me so that I would live aright.”

Special prayers were also offered by President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Dr. Israel Akanji, Bishop Titus Olayinka, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, and Pastor JS Adegoke, Rev Dr Solomon Ademola Isola, Former President of the seminary Professor Nihinlola Emiola, Rev Stephen Ola Ayankeye, Rev Bishop Moradeyo Titus Olayinka, Bishop of the Anglican Church Rev Johnson Adeniji, Prophet Akintola, Baba Awoye, among others.

