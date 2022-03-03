Adebowale commends five decades of Heamatology in Ibadan

VICE-CHANCELLOR, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, says celebrating 50 years of teaching, research and practice of haematology at the university will afford the opportunity to celebrate the founding fathers of haematology and channel its future in the next 50 years.

Professor Adebowale, who spoke at the celebration of five decades of haematology teaching, research and practice in Nigeria at the college of medicine of the university, said this is significant particularly in a country with high infant and maternal mortality rates because of the problems in Nigeria’s health system.

Adebowale, speaking through the Provost of the College of Medicine, Professor Olayinka Omigbodun, said its survival “showed a good foundation was laid by the founding fathers. Many things start but then they fall apart because of many problems.”

He, however, urged that in the next 50 years, the haematology department should look out for international linkages and research grants to further build and expand on the already laid foundation at the college.

Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Professor Jesse Otegbayo pledged the continuous support of the hospital to haematology teaching, research and practice, adding that the hospital’s West 3 ward is dedicated to caring for pain due to sickle cell disease and other conditions.

Professor Otegbayo, represented by the hospital’s chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Abiodun Adeoye added that the hospital, among other things, is also constructing a sickle cell centre and a floor on its accident and emergency department under construction will be dedicated to bone marrow transplantation.

Pioneer head of the Department of Haematology, Professor Lucia Luzzatto in his lecture on “From Molecular Haematology to Equitable Medicine,” said haematology today cannot be but molecular and diagnostic methods are increasingly based on molecular methodologies.

Professor Luzzatto said there is a risk that relying on molecular analysis, haematologists might abandon the microscope, but newer methods been frequently more expensive could be a limitation.

Head, Department of Haematology, Dr Taiwo Kotila said the department which started as a subunit under the department of medicine has trained about five generations of haematologists.