ADC appoints Hon Gbandi as Deputy Chairman Diaspora Engagement

The National Working Committee of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed Hon. Kenneth Gbandi as the Deputy National Chairman, Diaspora Engagement.

The appointment letter dated 16th November 2020, was co-signed by ADC National Chairman and National Secretary, Ralphs Okey Nwosu and Alh. Said Baba Abdullahi.

“To reposition our party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to become the political party of choice, for electoral victory and to provide transformational leadership to bring about the great country that we envisioned, we are pleased to communicate your appointment as the Deputy National Chairman, Diaspora Engagement.

“This is an NWC level position responsible for the newly created ADC 7th Zone (Nigerians in Diaspora). The intention is to provide Nigerians in the diaspora the over-due and all-important opportunity to participate in the highest decision-making organ of ADC, to assure Diaspora political participation at all levels of the polity and to avail ADC varied and sophisticated knowledge from across continents.

“Our decision follows your track records and expertise in Diaspora organising and leadership.

“We have followed your life of service and leadership as the President of Nigerians in Diaspora Germany (NIDO Germany) and the continental Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Europe (NIDO Europe).

“The accomplishments of the Nigerians in the Diaspora during the years of your leadership are phenomenal.

“ADC will like you to replicate the same feat in your new position as we hope to build the biggest and most resourceful diaspora network across the globe.

“We like to inform you that, ADC is currently the 3rd largest political party in Nigeria in terms of national spread, and the 4th in elected persons. We hope that with ADC-DN, your appointment will interface properly with Nigerians in Diaspora across the 5 continents to embrace the party and become a catalyst in the transformation of our country Nigeria.

“ADC has its peculiar DNA which includes; Responsibility, Transparency, Endurance, Innovation and Inclusion. These are the values that guide all ADC members and to which we expect all ADC-DN members to fit,” the letter read.

