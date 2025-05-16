Adamawa 2027: APC peace panel submits report

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has recorded a major breakthrough in its quest for internal cohesion and electoral strength with the formal submission of a comprehensive reconciliation report by the committee led by elder statesman, Senator Mohammed Mana.

The peace initiative, which has been widely applauded by stakeholders, was the outcome of a coordinated effort spearheaded by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the APC National Vice Chairman (North East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu.

The reconciliation committee was constituted after wide consultations among key political actors in the state, and with strategic input from the NSA, who is widely regarded as a stabilizing figure in Adamawa politics.

His role, sources say, was pivotal in setting the tone for an inclusive and credible reconciliation process.

Working in close alignment with the NSA, Comrade Mustapha Salihu provided administrative coordination, strategic direction, and political leadership that anchored the peace-building effort and culminated in the successful submission of the report.

Speaking at the event, Comrade Salihu described the development as a “new dawn” for the APC in Adamawa and a critical step toward repositioning the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This report marks a turning point in our collective efforts to strengthen the APC in Adamawa. It is the product of genuine dialogue, stakeholder engagement, and a shared commitment to unity.

” I sincerely thank all those who played a role in making this happen, particularly our National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his guidance and fatherly support throughout this process,” Salihu said.

He emphasised that the reconciliation is not just about settling disputes but about laying a solid foundation for future electoral success by fostering inclusivity and rebuilding trust among party members.

In recognition of these efforts, the Adamawa APC Unity Forum, led by Abubakar Hamma, issued a statement commending the leadership of both NSA Ribadu and Comrade Salihu.

“The roles played by the NSA and our Zonal Vice Chairman were instrumental. Their guidance, commitment, and strategic oversight gave the committee the credibility and confidence it needed to deliver this crucial mandate. Their patriotism has rekindled hope in the APC project in Adamawa,” the statement read.

Similarly, the Coalition of APC Youths Forum in Adamawa, led by Hon. Khalil Sajo, expressed optimism about the party’s future in the state, declaring that the reconciliation efforts had repositioned the party for victory.

“We now have a united front. The distractions are over, and thanks to leaders like NSA Ribadu and Comrade Salihu, we are entering the 2027 race from a position of strength,” the youth leader added.

It be recalled that Comrade Mustapha Salihu recently donated a newly acquired 20-room duplex complex equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to serve as the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Adamawa State APC Secretariat. This, among several other gestures, reflects his unwavering commitment to the party’s growth and organisational readiness.