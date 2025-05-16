SON sensitises stakeholders on standards in Adamawa

Some participants at a one-day sensitization workshop on the need to maintain standards, organized by the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) in Yola today, have described it as very rewarding.

Chief Samuel Ailoje, a block moulding CEO and one of the participants, said the workshop further sensitized him on the need to adhere to standards as a block moulder.

“My quality products will not only satisfy my customers but, to a large extent, help save lives. If you see the way houses are collapsing due to substandard blocks and other building materials, it becomes a serious concern,” he said.

ALSO READ: CDS Musa reaffirms commitment to regional security

He added, “If we have quality goods and services that can compete with the best across the globe, our economy will improve—both for individuals and for the country at large.”

“This workshop is good for us in the production industry; it should be periodic,” he concluded.

One of the resource persons at the workshop, Dr. Libaru Musa, commended SON for the sensitization effort, stressing that such workshops will not only create wealth for the nation and individuals but will also instill a culture of quality consciousness.

She added, “When quality standards are maintained, lives and properties are protected, and our products become more widely recommended.”

Earlier, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunoso, in his address, stated that the sensitization workshop is aimed at ensuring both goods and service delivery are of high standards.

Dr. Ifeanyi emphasized that the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) is committed to the national vision of “Nigeria First” and ensuring the safety of Nigerians at all times.

He said the critical role of standardization in driving the nation’s economic development cannot be overemphasized, adding, “Today’s workshop is an opportunity for all of us to gain a deeper understanding of the crucial role that standards play in shaping the future of our industries and our nation.”

“We are here to sensitize various stakeholders—government, industry, marketers, suppliers, retailers, and academia—on the significance of standards in achieving our collective goals,” he said.

He stressed that these standards help improve the quality of Nigerian products, enhance safety and efficiency, meet global expectations, and increase global competitiveness—factors essential for industrial growth, job creation, economic development, and sustainable growth.

He added that standardization is not just about conforming to rules but is the foundation of industrial growth, consumer protection, innovation, and international trade.

“Without strong, applicable, and enforceable standards, there can be no sustainable economic advancement,” he stated.

“Our abundant natural and human resources must be processed, packaged, and presented with quality and consistency that meet global standards. This ensures that our goods are safe, competitive, and acceptable not just locally, but globally. When a Nigerian product carries the SON mark of quality, it must symbolize excellence and reliability.

“From agricultural produce in Yola to manufactured goods in Aba, standards must be our language of trust.

“With capacity building, collaboration, and alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), we want Nigerian products to meet regional and international standards.

“Standardization is not a burden; it is a bridge to competitiveness, prosperity, and national pride,” he concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE