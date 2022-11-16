Actor, Osinachi Dike reportedly loses 2-year-old son

By Adam Mosadioluwa

Popular Nollywood Actor and comedian, Osinachi Dike, better known as Apama has repeatedly lost his two-year-old son, Jidenna Dike to the cold hands of death.

The actor’s son was reported to have passed away on Tuesday, November, 15 at a hospital in Owerri, Imo state.

Confirming the development in an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actor cum comedian wrote, “it’s well,” while sharing a gospel song about having the strength to do what he has to do.

Fans and well-wishers have however taken to the post comments section to extend heartfelt condolences to the actor and his family.

The death of the actor’s son is coming two weeks after the Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into a mourning state following the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of Afrobeat sensation, Davido.

