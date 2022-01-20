Actor, Lala bags Master’s Degree from University of Lagos

Popular Yoruba movie actor, Muyideen Oladapo, popularly known as Lala has bagged a Master’s Degree at the University of Lagos, Akoka. Lala, who completed his Bachelor’s degree in Dramatic Arts at the Obafemi Awolowo University, in 2015, has again earned himself a Master’s Degree in Theatre Arts at the University of Lagos.

The ceremony held today, January 20, 2022, at the premises of the institution saw Lala being decorated as a master’s holder amidst fellow graduates with cheers.

According to the actor, the development was a great accomplishment of his passion for education.

“I am sincerely grateful to the Almighty for this rare privilege. I have always had a burning passion for attaining a greater height in education from my tender age and I thank God I achieved the dream despite fame and other engagements.

“This is a stepping stone for me to greater achievements because I am not relenting because I want to attain the highest level of education. I am grateful to God for the success of my second-degree education. It took me concerted effort in achieving this because there were lots of distractions, but I bless Allah that it eventually became a success,” he added.

The Osun State-born actor-cum-movie director said that despite his poor background as a son of a late farmer and a trader (son of an okra seller), he was proud to attain success in his academics.

Lala had his primary education at the Ansar-Rudeen (AUD) Primary School, Isale Osun, Osogbo, and his secondary education at the Mosifa Community Grammar School, Osun State.

His acting career had a facelift in 1992 when he join Dagunro Theater Group. He has featured, produced, and directed many movies.

The popular actor, who is in the news again on a good note will also in a few days add another year, precisely January 28, a development which will make the actor experience a double celebration within a month.