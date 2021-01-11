ACF mourns ex-Kano military administrator, Kontagora

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commiserated with the family of Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora who died of Covid-19 complications.

The forum also described the late military administrator of Benue and Kano States as a man of peace.

ACF said it was saddened by the death of one of its founding members.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Emmanuel Yawe, on Monday said: “ACF has been informed that he died as a result of complications from COVID-19. He has been buried in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

“He fully supported the ACF until his death and was counted by the ACF as one of those who laid the founding blocks for its coming into existence about twenty years ago.

“The ACF remembers him as a man of peace who offered dedicated services to all and maintained a good name wherever he went.

“The ACF condoles with his immediate and extended family, the government of Niger State where he originally came from; the Benue and Kano State governments where he served and maintained good contacts.

“We pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings and gives all who are saddened by his death the fortitude to bear the loss.”

