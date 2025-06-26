ABUAD hospital appoints Akinmade as new CMD

The Board of Trustees (BOT) of ABUAD Multi-System Hospital Ado-Ekiti, AMSH, has appointed Dr Akinola Akinmade, as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the eight-year-old frontline hospital.

The Director, Corporate Affairs of ABUAD, Tunde Olofintila in a statement on Thursday said the appointment has since taken effect from June 1, 2025.

An Orthopaedic, Trauma Surgeon, Akinmade succeeds Professor Kolawole Olubunmi Ogundipe, a Professor of Plastic Surgery, becoming the Hospital’s third substantive CMD after Prof. Fola Esan and Ogundipe who bowed out of office last month (May 2025).

According to the statement, a seasoned physician executive who has distinguished himself in Clinical Care, Academic Medicine, and Healthcare Administration, Akinmade holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, a Master of Health Administration from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York and a Master of Science in Human Anatomy from Afe Babalola University.

The statement reads, ” The clear-headed and yet cool-headed Physician-Academic who is bringing his over 15 years’ experience into his new assignment is a Fellow of the National Postgraduate College of Nigeria (NPMCN) and a Fellow of the West African College of Surgeons (WACS).

” The new CMD completed his postgraduate training in Orthopaedic Surgery & Trauma at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, and the prestigious Hadassah Medical Centre, Jerusalem.

“A man with a voracious appetite for hard work, Akinmade has been an integral part of AMSH’s growth and evolution, having previously served as the Hospital’s Deputy Chief Medical Director, where he was instrumental to the establishment and expansion of critical service lines.

” His leadership was pivotal in launching AMSH’s renowned Renal Transplant program and several other specialty services that have positioned the hospital as a regional leader in tertiary healthcare delivery.

“Beyond his clinical and administrative responsibilities, Akinmade is an Associate Professor of Surgery with a track record of research and scholarly publications. His academic contributions and collaborative research efforts further reflect his dedication to advancing Surgical Science and improving patient outcomes.

” To complement its Medical Training Programme, ABUAD built an ultra-modern 400-bed Multi-system Hospital, the best of its type around which was commissioned in an elaborate ceremony on October 20, 2017.

“In its avowed determination to ensure that the Multi-system Hospital stands out as a clear leader and the toast of its peers in Africa, its Founder, Aare Afe Babalola, OFR, CON, SAN, LL. D (London), Fellow, King’s College, London, populated it with the most modern and sophisticated medical equipment and hired the best of hands to make it the Hospital of first choice in Africa.“