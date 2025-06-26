Court remands 27-year-old teacher over alleged sexual assault

As a result of his alleged involvement in sexual assault on two pupils, a 27-year-old teacher, Wisdom Anokwuru, was on Thursday remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

The remand order was issued by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Chief Magistrate (Mrs) O.O. Kushanu, who did not take Anokwuru’s plea.

Instead, she ordered that the file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The Magistrates’ Court adjourned the case until September 15, 2025, for mention.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Adegoke Ademigbuji, the defendant who resides at No. 5, Goodluck Avenue, Ibaranje, Ikotun, Lagos, allegedly committed the offences on June 17 at a private school in Ikotun, Lagos.

Ademigbuji stated that the defendant took the girls, both 8-year-olds, to the school library and touched their private parts.

The prosecutor further posited that the defendant showed the girls a porn video on his phone, adding that the girls later informed the school administrator, and the defendant was subsequently arrested.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened sections 135 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.