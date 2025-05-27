Abike-Dabiri to deliver MAPOLY 15th convocation lecture

The Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike-Erewa, will on June 24, deliver the 15th combined convocation lecture of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta.

The convocation lecture is titled “Diaspora Perspective and the Influence of STEM in the Globalized World of Today”.

In a statement issued by the Head, Public Relations &Protocol, Yemi Ajibola, said the lecture will be delivered at the Otunba Gbenga Daniel auditorium by 11.00 am.

The convocation ceremony would feature the award of National and Higher National Diplomas to deserving students who graduated between the 2015/2016 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.

Other events lined up to commemorate the ceremony include the Presentation of Prizes to Outstanding Students, Conferment of Fellowship Honours and Awards to Notable Personalities, Exhibitions, Distinguished Alumni Award Night, a Special Jum’at Service, and a Thanksgiving Service.

The Governor of the State, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, and Moderator of the Polytechnic will grace the occasion as a Special Guest of Honour.

