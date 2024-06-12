A Turkish investor, and Managing Director, Alliance Enterprises Ltd, Istanbul, Turkey, Engr. Melham Farah on Tuesday, declared his interest in transferring its technology to Africa especially Nigeria, stating that Abia appears to be the right destination.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti said his company is based in Istanbul, Turkey and into the oil and gas sector and agriculture, explaining that the technology involves taking sediment from water and lakes, treating and converting it into organic fertilizer.

Farah was in the state to look at the possibility of setting up an organic fertilizer company in Abia,

Contributing, a member of the team and former vice chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ekiti, Prof.Sidi Osho said the project will provide alternatives for farmers, improve quality of food, and create employment opportunities, maintaining that the idea is to make Abia a regional sales hub for organic fertilizer.

Introducing the team earlier, the leader of the team and former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku said he brought the team to Abia because Abia has great resources that can be transformed into a better value, assuring the Governor that if exploited, Abia will be better for it.

Responding, the state governor, Alex Otti expressed his excitement about the prospect and pledged his government’s support towards the realization of such a project.

Otti said his government will collaborate with them to ensure that the proposal becomes a reality in the shortest possible time and appreciate them for the choice of Abia state for the project, assuring that his government is open for business.

“For us in Abia we are very open for business, especially when we talk about food. We must think of alternative sources. When you talk about gross domestic products, you speak to the productivity of the state. When you talk about poverty reduction, when you talk of job creation all those can be located along the distance,” the governor said, noting that food security is very important, especially these days when the country’s economy is in turmoil, adding that there is need for alternatives in the face of the prevailing circumstances.

Governor Otti maintained that the state boasts of abundant Rivers and lakes in areas such as Ukwa, Abam, Aba, Owerrinta and Arochukwu where rock sediments, a major raw material required for the production of organic materials can be found and directed the commissioner for Lands and Housing to provide them with land on any location of their choice.

“I am sure you may have done some preliminary findings to decide that this place maybe viable. All that is left for us is to give you the needed support. So, without any investigation, the Ukwa area is down to Azumiri and of course the Owerrinta – Imo River axis and some parts of Arochukwu are endowed with water and lakes which are the major raw materials required for the product,” Otti stated.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE