The Abia State Government has affirmed its commitment to ensuring the happiness of workers in the state through special packages. The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, made this declaration while briefing the press on the outcomes of this week’s Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Umuahia.

Prince Kanu stated that the government would formulate a plan to settle the Leave Allowances owed to workers in the state over time.

He emphasised that the administration, led by Alex Otti, is intentional and strategic in its efforts to impact the lives of Abians positively.

“Putting all these together, you see that this government is intentional, strategic, and deliberate in its activities. The road construction, the establishment of a strong governance architecture, and the ease of doing business – all these aspects are taking us somewhere. Abia is headed in a new direction, and that new direction is the Abia we all strive to create.”

Prince Kanu highlighted the significance of the newly signed “Greater Aba Development Authority” (GADA), aimed at rebuilding Aba. He noted that by signing the GADA into law, Aba’s rejuvenation has evolved into the Greater Aba Development Authority, receiving impetus for the overall development of the commercial nerve center.

Regarding road infrastructure, Prince Kanu mentioned that ongoing construction is progressing in Aba and Umuahia, with plans to provide alternative access roads in and out of the city, such as Osah road in Umuahia, to alleviate traffic during the Yuletide season.

In terms of ease of doing business, the Commissioner for Land and Housing, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije, explained that the government has streamlined the process of obtaining a Certificate of Occupancy, ensuring it now takes place within 30 days. He emphasized the simplicity of the process, encouraging people to contact the Ministry directly without intermediaries.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Chinedu Ekeke, announced that the government is working on increasing the salaries of Abia workers. He added that the government is committed to addressing outstanding arrears of Leave Allowances owed to workers in the state sequentially.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Legislative Matters, Hon Luke Ukara-Onyeani, asserted that the Abia House of Assembly is peaceful and united. He highlighted that the signing into law of the Greater Aba Development Authority will catalyze the development of Aba as the commercial and economic hub of the state.