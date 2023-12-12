The West African Youth Peace Mission (WAYPEM) has unveiled its plan to create 20 million jobs for unemployed women and youth in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Dr Godwill Richman, the President of WAYPEM, stated that jobs would be created through its $50 billion World Peace Centre. The centre will comprise a modern specialist university, banking hall, event centre, multipurpose training facilities for women and youths, administrative offices, and staff quarters.

Richman revealed this at the opening ceremony of the 5th World Youth Peace, Security, and Economic Development Summit and Award held in Abuja, with the theme “Youth and Peaceful Economic Development.”

He mentioned that the summit and award aimed to address the growing youth unemployment, leading to forced immigration, known as the ‘Japa’ Syndrome in Nigeria, and depression, among other issues.

The WAYPEM President, as a non-governmental entity that has evolved over the years as a vehicle for canvassing and promoting the interests of youth worldwide, intends to halt the trend to save the youths and the world.

Richman added that the construction of the World Peace Centre would commence by March 2024 and be completed within five to six years, with immediate operation.

He stated, “The young people are ready to answer the captains of industries. We unveiled the tools we are going to use to empower the youth being the world youth center today. It will have university blocks for postgraduate students, a collection of peace and conflict resolution, commercial banks, similar to what we have in the World Trade Center in the USA.

“The centre will cater for about 40,000 jobs locally, but at the international level, it will create jobs for over 20 million people globally.”

Earlier, the Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, represented by his Chief-of-Staff, Mohammed Abdullahi, announced plans to introduce an internship program into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Olawande explained that the rationale behind the development was for graduates of professional courses to be sent to where their professional skills could be enhanced during their service year.

He said this would give them an edge in the labour market after their service year. He also announced that in the next couple of weeks, the ministry would inaugurate the Technical Committee on Youth Development, which would focus on skill development for Nigerian youth.

