Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom

The District Head of Panyam in Mangu local government area of Plateau State, His Royal Highness, Aminu Derwan who was abducted in his palace, on Monday, by gunmen has been released.

A source close to the palace told Tribune Online, on Thursday, that the traditional ruler was released Wednesday at about 11:45 pm to the waiting arms of his family who had been negotiating for his release.

The source further disclosed that His Royal Highness, Aminu Dewan in the early hour of Thursday arrived at his palace in Panyam amidst jubilation by his subjects and other chiefs who were privy to his release.

It was further gathered that the kidnappers had earlier demanded for N160 million but the ransom was subsequently negotiated down to the tune of N10 million on Wednesday morning.

Efforts to confirm if the family paid the N10 million or not before his release proved abortive, as none of the family members were willing to divulge any information as to this effect.





All efforts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Alfred Alabo proved abortive as his phone was not going through. The traditional ruler was kidnapped in the early hour of Monday by gunmen numbering about 20. who stormed his palace and whisked him to an unknown destination.

Recently, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the Jos East Local Government Area of the state, Reverend James Kantoma, and a traditional ruler in the state, Ugoh Ababs, were also kidnapped by gunmen.