Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom

Latest News
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Abducted Plateau traditional ruler,
The District Head of Panyam in Mangu local government area of Plateau State, His Royal Highness, Aminu Derwan who was abducted in his palace, on Monday, by gunmen has been released.
A source close to the palace told Tribune Online, on Thursday, that the traditional ruler was released Wednesday at about 11:45 pm to the waiting arms of his family who had been negotiating for his release.
The source further disclosed that His Royal Highness, Aminu Dewan in the early hour of Thursday arrived at his palace in Panyam amidst jubilation by his subjects and other chiefs who were privy to his release.
It was further gathered that the kidnappers had earlier demanded for N160 million but the ransom was subsequently negotiated down to the tune of N10 million on Wednesday morning.
 
Efforts to confirm if the family paid the N10 million or not before his release proved abortive, as none of the family members were willing to divulge any information as to this effect.


 
All efforts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Alfred Alabo proved abortive as his phone was not going through. The traditional ruler was kidnapped in the early hour of Monday by gunmen numbering about 20. who stormed his palace and whisked him to an unknown destination.
Recently, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the Jos East Local Government Area of the state, Reverend James Kantoma, and a traditional ruler in the state, Ugoh Ababs, were also kidnapped by gunmen.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom

Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom

You might also like
Latest News

Niger Assembly investigates disappearance of over 72 tractors

Latest News

Uncompleted three-storey building collapses in Delta

Latest News

Police rescue 14 kidnapped victims in Zamfara forest 

Latest News

NGO decries poor implementation of WASH activities in Bauchi state, calls for urgent…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More