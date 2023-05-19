By Kamaldeen Akintunde

THE world is a stage and men and women are merely players who make their entrances and exits – William Shakespeare.

These words ring true for Prince Bola Ajibola who left an indelible mark on the world before bidding it farewell. He served with distinction in the noble profession of law and made a significant impact in all human endeavours. He served his nation with dignity and a profound sense of responsibility.

Prince Ajibola’s legacy transcends his personal achievements as a legal luminary and diplomat. He was a mentor to many, a role model to aspiring lawyers and a father figure to those who knew him closely. His life was a testament to the possibilities of hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence.

He was a primus inter pares (first among equals), a man of many talents and accomplishments. He was a renowned administrator and arbitrator, a peace negotiator, a champion of interfaith harmony, a proprietor, a religious and community leader, and a believer in a united Nigeria.

Prince Abdul Jabbar Bola Ajibola, as a Muslim, showcased his commitment and devotion to Islam in his lifetime. He founded the Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) and established Crescent University, Abeokuta (CUAB), adjudged the first Islamic university in Nigeria.

He was a pillar of Islam who supported various Islamic causes, projects and programmes, including sponsoring a radio programme and providing scholarships to individuals to study in and outside Nigeria.

He held several prestigious titles and positions in Islamic organisations, such as the Baruwa of Egba Muslims and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSMEN). He was a devoted philanthropist who exhibited fear of Allah (taqwa) in all his undertakings. He used his wealth and influence to support his initiatives for the advancement of humanity and the propagation of the Islamic faith.

He was a man of the masses who undertook noteworthy initiatives to provide support for African refugees.

As a true patriot, he served Nigeria and the world with distinction, leaving an indelible mark in the sands of time. His unwavering commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and justice will continue to inspire generations to come.

Prince Ajibola was a man of great wisdom and humour who often used African proverbs to deal with complex issues as a Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).





He was not just a man but an institution – a distinguished Nigerian of immense value. As a peace negotiator and champion of interfaith harmony, he demonstrated the power of dialogue and understanding in resolving conflicts. Little wonder he was Chairman of the Nigerian-Cameroon mixed Commission on Bakassi Peninsula. He was a bridge builder who brought people of different cultures, religions and backgrounds together for the common good.

The late Omo Oba Owu lived a fulfilled life, one of integrity and virtue.

As we mourn his passing, we celebrate his life and the impact he made on the world.