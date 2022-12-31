9ice, Q Dot, Small Doctor, others honour Malaika

It was a day of honour for Fuji music star, Sulaimon Alao Adekunle, popularly known as Ks1-Malaika, when fellow music stars converged to celebrate the success of his much-anticipated new project, entitled, “Password”.

9ice, Q Dot, Small Doctor and a host of others witnessed the glamourous album release party of the veteran fuji musician on December 12, held at BLVD Admiralty way, Lekki in Lagos, on the eve of the release date to usher the album onto music shelves all over the world.

Malaika expressed his delight at the support of his colleagues and fans that made the album release party a success.

Gongo Aso exponent, 9ice was the cynosure of all eyes at the event. He praised the celebrant and commended his resilience in contributing to the growth of the industry through his talent.

“Living Thing” crooner, Small Doctor, who stormed the venue with his crew alongside DJ Diamond, congratulated and wished Malaika more success in all ramifications.

Q Dot, who styled in a black outfit and face cap later stormed the event with his crew and saluted Ks1- Malaika, who thrilled all and sundry with the new works.

Other Fuji artistes that rocked the event were Sabaika, Double 6, Shanko Rasheed, and Western G.

The Ose Olohun hit maker, @ks1malaika revealed that he has been working on the “Password” “project for the past twelve months before it finally hits the streets and digital platforms on penultimate Sunday.

“Password is another LP my fans will enjoy a lot. I have been on the project for about a year. I worked assiduously to come out graciously so that my fans will enjoy the album at home and in the Diaspora. It takes lots of sacrifices to get here. Password will shake the music industry,” Malaika said.

Malaika also hinted that the trending hit song, Ose Olohun (Igbakan) is leading the tracks on the album, which was produced by T Reign.





“Password album has eight tracks: Mashe Gbagbe, Iriarigun, Motoro

, and Dekunle Mogborinde. Others tracks on the album are Chicago Connect, Okonlomo, Orin Sulemono, and Igbakan. Music buffs can enjoy the song on all digital music,” he added.

