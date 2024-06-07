Eighty-five secondary schools in Bauchi State have received donations of health club materials aimed at enhancing the health status of students and creating a conducive atmosphere for learning and teaching.

The items were presented by Plan International, a humanitarian organization, through Mohammed Musa, Senior Project Coordinator in Bauchi, on Friday.

He stated that the event demonstrated the Ministry of Education’s commitment to harnessing all available resources to achieve high educational standards for children in the state through strategic partnerships and carefully articulated interventions.

According to him, the gesture was the product of evidence-based partnership that culminated from the first day the Commissioner of Education assumed office.

He highlighted some of the items donated to the selected schools including; 4,225 packs of Menstrual Pads, 169 pieces of first aid boxes, 85 first Aid kits with supplies in them and 423 pieces of hand sanitizers.

Others he said included; 85 pieces of branded hijabs,165 pieces of football, 344 pieces of skipping rope, 84 packs of whiteboard marker, 169 pieces of whiteboard stand and 85 pieces of small medical scissors.

“On behalf of Plan International, I extend our profound gratitude to the Ministry of Education for allowing us to support in this area and to pledge our continued support to the Ministry in their journey towards providing quality education to our teeming children in a healthy environment,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, the State Commissioner of Education, Dr Jamila Dahiru, said that the items would go a long way in assisting the students concentrate on academics and other social activities particularly the girls during their menstrual flows.

Jamila Dahiru said that, “I would like to thank them for not only believing in us to revive the health clubs, but also coming up with a manual that can be used in the various clubs.”

“This gesture would allow us to have healthy students in our schools learning and becoming our proud future leaders,” she said.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alh Adamu Duguri, urged the management of the selected schools to ensure that the items were judiciously used for the purposes they were meant for.

He also advised them not to take the items to the market and sell them off warning that there will be close monitoring jointly by the Ministry and SUBEB.

Adamu Duguri also commended Plan International for the donation and support to the education sector of the state calling on other organisations working in the State to emulate what was done.

