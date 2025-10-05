7 early signs of PCOS every woman should watch out for

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders among women of reproductive age; yet, many women don’t realise they have it until symptoms become severe or they struggle with fertility. Detecting PCOS early makes it easier to manage symptoms and prevent long-term complications such as diabetes, heart disease, and infertility.

In this article, Tribune Online examines seven early signs of PCOS every woman should watch out for:

1. Irregular or Missed Periods

One of the most common warning signs of PCOS is having fewer than nine periods a year – very heavy periods, or none at all. Irregular cycles are usually caused by hormonal imbalances that disrupt ovulation.

2. Excess Hair Growth

Many women with PCOS experience hirsutism, unwanted hair growth on the face, chest, stomach, or back. This happens because the body produces higher levels of androgens (male hormones).

3. Persistent Acne

Acne that doesn’t go away with regular treatment, especially on the jawline, chest, or back, can be a red flag. The excess androgens associated with PCOS increase oil production in the skin, leading to breakouts.

4. Unexplained Weight Gain

Women with PCOS often struggle with weight gain, particularly around the abdomen. This is linked to insulin resistance, a common feature of the condition.

5. Thinning Hair or Hair Loss

While some women notice excess hair growth, others experience hair thinning or even male-pattern baldness. This is another effect of elevated androgen levels.

6. Dark Patches on the Skin

PCOS can cause dark, velvety patches on areas like the neck, underarms, or groin. This condition, known as acanthosis nigricans, is often linked to insulin resistance.

7. Difficulty Getting Pregnant

Because PCOS interferes with regular ovulation, many women find it harder to conceive. In fact, PCOS is one of the leading causes of infertility in women.

PCOS can be overwhelming, but early detection and lifestyle changes can make a big difference. If you notice any of these signs, it’s important to consult a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment. With the right care, many women with PCOS go on to live healthy, fulfilling lives.