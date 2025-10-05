8 foods that help balance hormones if you have PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition that affects millions of women worldwide, often leading to irregular periods, acne, weight gain, and fertility challenges.
Detecting PCOS early makes it easier to manage symptoms and prevent long-term complications such as diabetes, heart disease, and infertility. While there is no cure, lifestyle changes, especially diet, can play a huge role in managing symptoms and balancing hormones.
In this article, Tribune online examines eight foods that can help regulate hormones if you’re living with PCOS:
1. Leafy Greens
Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are packed with antioxidants and nutrients that help reduce inflammation. They are also low in calories, making them excellent for weight management in women with PCOS.
2. Fatty Fish
Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce insulin resistance and lower testosterone levels, two key concerns for women with PCOS.
3. Avocados
Full of healthy fats, avocados support hormone production and improve satiety. They also provide potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure, a common issue for some PCOS patients.
4. Berries
Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants that fight oxidative stress. They also have a low glycemic index, meaning they won’t cause a rapid spike in blood sugar.
5. Nuts and Seeds
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are rich in fiber and healthy fats. They can help balance estrogen and progesterone while also reducing cravings.
6. Eggs
Eggs are a nutrient powerhouse, offering protein, vitamins, and healthy fats. They help regulate blood sugar and support overall hormonal balance.
7. Legumes
Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are high in plant-based protein and fiber, which aid digestion and help manage insulin resistance.
8. Green Tea
More than just a refreshing drink, green tea can lower testosterone levels and improve insulin sensitivity, making it a great choice for women managing PCOS.
A PCOS-friendly diet doesn’t have to be restrictive. By incorporating these foods into your daily meals, you can support hormone balance and improve overall health. Along with medical advice and regular exercise, the right diet can help you take control of PCOS naturally.
